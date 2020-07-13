Watch: Germany captain Manuel Neuer filmed singing song by controversial Croatian nationalist

A video has resurfaced that featured Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer singing a Croatian song which has right-wing nationalist links during a holiday.

In the video, the 34-year-old is seen singing "Lijepa li si" (You are beautiful) by controversial Croatian singer Marko Perkovic, known as 'Thompson' near a beachside bar among a group of people.

Manuel Neuer singing "Lijepa Li Si" is a unique thing to see.



Maybe he's preparing for the Eternal Derby? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/rXbEnNMARQ — 🇭🇷Croatian Football🇭🇷 (@CroatiaFooty) July 12, 2020 ×

Marko Perkovic is known for sympathizing with Croatia's World War II pro-Nazi regime, earned the nickname 'Thompson' that was the brand of weapon he carried during the Croatian war of independence in the early 1990s.

'Lijepa li si' is a patriotic song that mentions Herceg-Bosnia, which Zagreb-backed Bosnian Croats self-proclaimed as a statelet during Bosnia's 1990s war and which they had hoped would eventually merge with Croatia.

The world-class goalkeeper has not yet commented on the video but as per his personal manager, the player does not speak Croatian. Neuer is on a vacation with his friend and Bayern Munich goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic on the Dalmatian coast on the Adriatic Sea.

A press officer from Bayern Munich declined to comment when contacted by AFP. Neuer's managers were not immediately available for comment.

According to Magazine Focus, Neuer was "naive to think" the clip would not emerge in the media.

At the same time, "assuming that with this song Neuer supports Croatian nationalist ideas would be a little too far-reaching", it said.

(Inputs from AFP)