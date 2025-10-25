/Premier League: Leeds continue excellent form as Nuno left waiting for first West Ham win

Nuno Espirito Santo slammed West Ham's "unacceptable" display after the winless start to his reign reached four games as Leeds cruised to a 2-1 victory at Elland Road on Friday. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon struck for Leeds in the first 15 minutes, with Mateus Fernandes's late reply coming too late to save the lacklustre Hammers.

Second-bottom West Ham are three points from safety after seven defeats in their first nine top-flight matches this season.

Nuno has taken one point from a possible 12, with a draw at Everton in his opening match followed by defeats against Arsenal, Brentford and Leeds.

West Ham have just four points -- their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1973-74 -- and Nuno said: "It's a simple explanation. We didn't deal with the problems. We didn't deal with many things.

"We have to work hard and be much better. I feel the players want to, but they switch off in many moments.

"These kind of mistakes are unacceptable in the Premier League. The second half was better but it's not enough after you start so badly and have a mountain to climb.

"There is still time. It is our responsibility to get the best out of the players."

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen added: "A dressing room when you're second bottom of the league is low. The only way this will change is if we step up and show some fight. We need more of that.

"You have to face up to the reality of where we are and we're in trouble now."

Hired to replace the sacked Graham Potter, who was only in charge of the east Londoners for eight months, Nuno has been tasked with ensuring West Ham don't suffer a relegation that would leave them outside the top-flight for the first time since 2011-12.

Nuno was sacked by Nottingham Forest in September after the break-down of his relationship with volatile owner Evangelos Marinakis following disagreements over the club's transfer policy.

If the Portuguese coach doesn't spark a quick upturn in West Ham's fortunes, he could be in danger of suffering a second dismissal in the space of one season.

Leeds' dominant performance laid bare the extent of the problems facing Nuno.

In the third minute, Noah Okafor was left unmarked by teenager Oliver Scarles for a header that was parried by Alphonse Areola towards Aaronson, who stabbed home from close-range as West Ham's flat-footed defenders failed to react.

West Ham were in disarray and Daniel Farke's men doubled their lead in the 15th minute.

It was a shocking goal for West Ham to concede as Lucas Paqueta's sloppy marking allowed Rodon to rise unchecked to meet Sean Longstaff's corner with a thumping header into the far corner from five yards.

West Ham have shipped nine goals from corners in the Premier League this season, six more than any other side.

Drenched in the ceaseless Yorkshire downpour, the bedraggled Nuno responded by sending on striker Callum Wilson to replace the injured Scarles in an admission that his formation wasn't working.

Tomas Soucek squandered a chance to give West Ham a lifeline with a wayward close-range header as boos from the travelling fans filled the air.

West Ham had never won a Premier League game when trailing by two or more goals at half-time and their 102nd attempt would be no different.

Fernandes glanced a header into the far corner from Bowen's cross in the 90th minute, but Leeds survived four minutes' stoppage-time to leave the visitors marooned in the relegation zone.

