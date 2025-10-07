/Harry Kane breaks silence on Premier League return, says 'I would probably...'

England captain and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is likely to prolong his stay in the Bundesliga after showing interest in signing a new deal at Bayern Munich. Kane, who is in the final two years of his four-year deal with Bayern, has been linked with a return to the Premier League. The English forward is in the form of his life, scoring more than 100 goals for Bayern and is already the Premier League’s second-highest scorer. However, his desire to stay at Bayern could potentially delay a return to the Premier League.

Kane breaks silence on Premier League return

"In terms of the Premier League, I don't know,” Kane said while on duty for England during the latest international break.

"If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back.

"Now, I have been there a couple of years, I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn't say I would never go back.

"What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern."

It is understood that Kane’s former side, Tottenham, have the first choice option in case Bayern are to sell their prized asset to a Premier League side. However, it is not mandatory for Kane or Bayern to accept the proposal. Former Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had inserted a special clause in Kane’s deal, which saw him swap North London for Bayern Munich in 2023.

Since his move to Bavaria, Kane has been a lethal goal-scoring machine, scoring 103 goals in 106 matches. His Bundesliga goal-scoring record comes with an impressive average of more than one goal a game. In just 69 Bundesliga matches, he has scored 73 goals. Interestingly, had Kane scored that many goals in the Premier League, he could have easily surpassed Alan Shearer’s all-time record for most goals.

Shearer has 260 Premier League goals, while Kane left Spurs in 2023 with 213 goals. He is also the only player to score more than 200 goals for a single Premier League side.