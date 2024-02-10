Premier League: Erling Haaland’s brace sinks Everton as Manchester City returns to top

Erling Haaland scored for the first time since November as the Manchester City striker's double fired the champions to the top of the Premier League with a gritty 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were well below their best as they laboured to break down stubborn Everton at a nervous Etihad Stadium.

But Haaland struck twice late in the second half to get back on the scoresheet for the first time since returning from an absence of nearly two months due to a foot injury.

They were the Norway star's first Premier League goals since he netted against Liverpool on November 25 and his first in five games in all competitions since he scored against Leipzig in the Champions League on November 28.

City are back on top of the table for the first time since November 24, but Liverpool, who are one point behind in second place, will return to the summit if they beat lowly Burnley at Anfield later on Saturday.

Guardiola's men have won their last 10 games in all competitions, but the Spaniard might be a little concerned with the labourious way they took to the task against struggling Everton.

City are unbeaten in their last 22 league games at the Etihad, but third bottom Everton didn't make it easy for them.

Everton's haven't beaten City since 2017 but Guardiola had painful memories of a 1-1 draw against the Merseysiders last season and had urged his players not to let their guard down.

City monopolised over 80 percent of the possession in the first half an hour, they found it impossible to prise open Everton's massed defence.

Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden had shots blocked as Everton threw themselves into tackles with abandon.