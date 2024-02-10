Manchester United legend and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer met Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as they both attended an event in Bengaluru on Friday (Feb 9). Solskjaer, who managed United from December 2018 to November 2021 is on a three-day tour of India which started on Friday where he met India’s star T20 cricketer Suryakumar Yadav who is recovering from an ankle injury. They both discussed regarding time off from the game and how vital it is to maintain the physics required.

Both Solskjaer and Suryakumar were seen exchanging kits at the event where the former was gifted an Indian team jersey while the latter was gifted a retro Manchester United kit. They both had a valuable time together before heading for public interaction with fans crowding the electronic city to get a glimpse of both Solskjaer and Suryakumar.

Solskjaer fever soaks Bengaluru

"Do it as long as you can. It is always best when you are active, DON'T RETIRE TOO EARLY,” Solskjaer advised Suryakumar.

“I am truly thrilled to finally be here in India and meet the nation’s Red Devils. This tour organized by Tilak is not only a memorable moment for fans but also me as I have been eager to visit the country and experience its footballing culture. I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome I have received in Bengaluru, and eagerly anticipate meeting fans in Delhi and Mumbai,” Solskjaer added.

The three-day tour will now head to Mumbai on Saturday (Feb 10) before the contingent travels to New Delhi on Sunday for the final day.

With Manchester United having a big fan base in India with about 38 percent of football fans supporting the Red Devils, Bengaluru was soaked in the Solskjaer fever on Friday.