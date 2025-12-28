/Premier League: Dominic Calvert Lewin stretches hot streak as Leeds hold Sunderland

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for a sixth consecutive Premier League game as Leeds denied Sunderland a place in the top five with a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Simon Adingra fired the Black Cats into a half-time lead, but the in-form Calvert-Lewin levelled early in the second period to pull Leeds further clear of the relegation zone.

Sunderland are still yet to lose at home on their return to the top flight but have been severely depleted by the departure of six players to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Adingra was one of the Ivory Coast's key men in winning the AFCON on home soil last year, but was not selected this time.

Sunderland were grateful for that decision as the former Brighton winger curled in his first goal for the club from Granit Xhaka's fine through ball on 28 minutes.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Brian Brobbey headed against the crossbar in first-half stoppage time with the chance to double Sunderland's lead.

But Leeds had been the better side for large spells of the first period and started the second with a bang.

Calvert-Lewin latched onto Brenden Aaronson's low cross for his eighth goal of the season, seven of which have come in the last six games.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

The former Everton striker's form has played a major role in edging Leeds towards safety and keeping his manager Daniel Farke in a job.

The German was reportedly on the brink of being dismissed prior to a five-game unbeaten run that has taken Leeds seven points clear of the bottom three.

Sunderland missed the chance to leapfrog Manchester United and Chelsea but sit seventh, just four points outside the top four.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.