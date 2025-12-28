/Here's how much Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma earn per match in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament for the first time in many years. While Rohit represented Mumbai for the first time since the 2017-18 edition, Kohli featured for his state team, Delhi, for the first time in 15 years. They both made emphatic returns to this competition, smashing respective centuries in their first outings and making headlines all over. With both scheduled to feature for a few more matches before returning to international duties, let’s check out their per-match earnings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Unlike in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where a full-scale player auction determines each picked player’s salary, match-wise earnings in this tournament are shaped by a defined framework. For the current season, a tiered system based on a player’s List A appearances determines his match fees. Experience, and not star power or a bigger name that draws a crowd, decides pay, which automatically puts the two veterans in the highest bracket.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The first is the senior category with over 40 List A matches, where the players earn INR 60,000 per match (if they are part of the playing XI) and INR 30,000 if they are among the reserves. Secondly, those with 21-40 List A matches are classified as mid-level players, pocketing INR 50,000 per match and INR 25,000 as reserves. The third category is that of a junior bracket, consisting of players who have played less than 20 List A matches, earning INR 40,000 per match (those in the XI) and INR 20,000 (among the reserves).



Compared to their salaries as international cricketers (INR 6 lakh per ODI) and elite players in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, where they earn bonkers money, the two are earning the same match fee as their fellow seasoned domestic cricketers.

Virat, with 344 List A matches and Rohit, with 352 to his name, earn INR 60,000 per match each in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Meanwhile, the two also earn more than match fees, including receiving daily allowances that cover food, travel and accommodation during the tournament. Individual brilliances also add up to personal rewards, including the Player of the Match awards, typically carrying a cash prize of INR 10,000.

