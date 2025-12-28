/Meet four teams that survived Premier League relegation despite being bottom at Christmas

The Premier League standings had a decisive week as Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa registered crucial wins in their pursuit of the title. However, it is at the bottom where things looks very interesting as Wolves face an improbable task of avoiding the relegation. With half of the season gone, room for encouragement is very less for the team from West Midlands as they occupy the bottom spot in the league. So here’s a look at four teams that survived relegation despite being bottom at Christmas in the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion (2004-05)

West Bromwich Albion’s 2004–05 Premier League relegation scrap remains one of the most dramatic survival stories in English football history. Nicknamed “The Great Escape,” Albion became the first club to avoid relegation after being bottom of the table at Christmas, with their chances looking bleak deep into the season.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Under manager Bryan Robson, West Brom staged a remarkable late surge, taking crucial points in the final weeks, including an unforgettable last-day victory over Portsmouth. Survival was sealed as rivals Crystal Palace, Norwich City, and Southampton all failed to win, allowing Albion to finish 17th and stay up by a single point.

Sunderland (2013-14)

Sunderland’s 2013–14 Premier League relegation scrap stands as one of the club’s most memorable survival battles, defined by resilience and a remarkable late turnaround. After spending much of the season in the bottom three, Sunderland appointed Gus Poyet in October, who gradually instilled belief despite a heavy fixture backlog caused by cup commitments.

The Black Cats produced a stunning revival in the run-in, highlighted by back-to-back home victories over title-chasing Chelsea and Manchester City, results that transformed their survival hopes. A dramatic final-day draw at home to West Bromwich Albion ensured safety, with Sunderland finishing 14th, well clear of the drop zone. Against the odds, their escape became a classic example of grit and timely brilliance under pressure.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Leicester City (2014-15)

Leicester City’s 2014–15 Premier League relegation scrap is one of the most extraordinary survival stories the league has witnessed. For much of the season, the Foxes looked destined for an immediate return to the Championship, spending long spells rooted to the bottom of the table and facing a seemingly insurmountable points gap by early April.

However, under Nigel Pearson, Leicester produced a stunning late-season revival, winning seven of their final nine matches, including crucial victories over West Ham, Swansea, and Newcastle. This remarkable run lifted them from the foot of the table to a 14th-place finish, securing safety with games to spare and laying the foundations for their astonishing title triumph just a year later.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Wolves (2022-23)

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2022–23 Premier League relegation scrap was a tense and hard-fought battle marked by a dramatic turnaround in the second half of the season. After a poor start left Wolves deep in trouble near the bottom of the table, the club turned to Julen Lopetegui in November, whose arrival brought renewed structure, belief, and defensive solidity. Key victories against fellow strugglers, along with vital home wins at Molineux, gradually pulled Wolves away from danger, while an improved goal threat in the run-in proved crucial.