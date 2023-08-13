PM Modi lauds India after historic Asian Champions Trophy win, says 'it has ignited immense pride nationwide'

On Saturday (August 12), Harmanpreet Singh-led India edged past Malaysia in an epic final to clinch the Asian Champions Trophy title. Having taken the lead in the initial moments, India were on the back foot, in Chennai, as Malaysia made it 3-1 heading into the half-time. However, captain Harmanpreet capitalised on penalty, in the 43rd minute, to bring India back into the contest. Soon, Gurjant Singh scored whereas Akashdeep Singh scored the winner, with four minutes left, to take India to a stunning 4-3 win.

After the win, top dignitaries have congratulated India on a stunning win. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the competition and held their nerves, displayed commendable fighting spirit to come from behind and clinch the title in the marquee finale. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Harman & Co. for their historic achievement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship! This is India's 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players. Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense pride across the nation. Best wishes to our players for their future endeavours."

This became India's fourth title in the Asian Champions Trophy and first-ever since the 2018 edition, where they ended as the joint-winners along with arch-rivals Pakistan. The whole squad was on a roll throughout the tournament. Harmanpreet led from the front, ending with as many as nine goals, whereas Arshdeep also scored on four instances, including the decisive goal in the finale. Above all, India's fitness stood out as the players were upbeat after trailing for long in the summit clash and didn't get bogged down from doing the hard yards.

Earlier, Japan beat South Korea 5-3 to settle for bronze whereas Pakistan finished fifth after their win against China on Friday (August 11). For India, the win is crucial with the Asian Games to be held later this year, commencing next month in China.

