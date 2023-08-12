Asian Champions Trophy: India clinch record fourth title in thrilling 4-3 win against Malaysia

India have clinched their record fourth Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy after a thrilling 4-3 against Malaysia on Saturday, August 12. Despite trailing 1-3 at one stage, the Indian team managed to secure the famous win as they scored in the final five minutes to bag their first title at the tournament since 2018 when they were joint winners with Pakistan. The defeat though is Malaysia’s best finish at the tournament having finished third on five occasions.

India outplayed

Having taken an initial 1-0 lead in the contest, favourites India were on the front foot in the first quarter. However, that short dominance was cut short as Malaysia scored three consecutive goals in the 14th, 18th, and 28th minute to take a surprising lead. Abu Kamal Azrai, Razie Rahim, and Aminuddin Muhamad were the architects of Malaysia’s comeback as led 3-1 at halftime. India were clearly on the back foot as Craig Fulton’s side were outplayed by Malaysia.

India stage comeback

Needing at least two goals, the Indian team were on the attacking front and had opportunities left, right, and center. However, a poor conversion rate in the final third cost India, and were on the back foot when Malaysia were given a penalty corner in the third quarter. With the opportunity to make it 4-1, the leaders could not take advantage and thus threw a lifeline to India for a comeback.

After a surging run was tripped by the opposition defence, India were given a penalty stroke in the 43rd minute that was converted by skipper Harmanpreet Singh for his ninth goal of the tournament. Within a couple of minutes, Gurjant Singh scored from open play to equalise for India as the contest was 3-3 after the third quarter.

Both teams then pressed for the winning goal with Malaysia having a penalty corner in the 50th minute. However, with India’s strong defence on show, they defended it to keep the score at parity. With tired legs, fatigue became an important factor but India still had extra legs in them. Four minutes from time, Akashdeep Singh would come up with the winner as he busted through the Malaysia defence to score from open play. This was his fourth goal of the Asian Champions Trophy and the most important of all.

The hosts would then hold on to the slender lead before clinching the title for the fourth time. India were winners in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2011, and 2016 and joint winners in 2018. Earlier Japan beat South Korea 5-3 to clinch the bronze medal at the tournament. Pakistan finished fifth after their win against China on Friday.

