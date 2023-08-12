His character impresses us, happy with progress: Paras Mhambrey on all-format bowler Mukesh Kumar

After years of trying, India seem to have found one good all-format bowler – Mukesh Kumar. The right-arm seamer emerged onto the international scene following impressive outings in domestic and Delhi Capitals in IPL this season. His run from being a rookie in the side to making his debut across all formats during the ongoing West Indies series became the talk of the town. Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey echoes the exact words.

Considering the injury woes of most of the first-team bowlers, Team India was seeking a bowler who could sustain and deliver across all formats, and then they came across Mukesh.

Ahead of the 4th T20I in Florida on Saturday, Paras hailed Mukesh, saying Mukesh has what it takes to become a top bowler, while the team management is also happy with his progress.

Paras added Mukesh’s approach is fabulous, and he is exactly the bowler the team needed in these conditions.

“Very happy with the way he has progressed; the thought process, the discussion we had with him and his approach towards the game is fabulous.

“You need someone like him to come here on a tour and play against tough opponents on a different wicket which is never easy. But the way he has gone about it and the character he has shown (makes us) extremely happy.

“Going forward, since we know he is capable of playing all three formats, we need to be smart with his workload management. He has played a lot of domestic cricket, and got quality skills out there,” Mhambrey said on Friday.

India expect better batting track in USA

As the Team landed in the USA for the remaining two T20Is, Paras feels wickets in this part of the world would assist batters more than the ones on offer in the Caribbean. While both teams struggled to get going in the previous three matches, Paras feels it would be a different ball game in the USA.

“It is a little bit different with the black soil. The kind of soil we get in the north of India. It is going to be a good wicket to bat on. The ball will come onto the bat. That is what we saw in the nets. Looks like it is going to be a high-scoring game,” he said.