Please have a day off: Kevin Pietersen reacts to Virat Kohli’s training video ahead of T20 World Cup semis

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen urged Virat Kohli to take a day off and go easy on England in the upcoming second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. India will lock horns with England in a blockbuster clash at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10) with a spot in the final on the line.

Kohli took to social media on Tuesday (November 08) to share a video of his batting practice session in the nets in Adelaide. The senior India batter, who has been in exceptional form so far this season, was seen timing the ball to perfection in the nets as he aims to continue his purple patch.

"Please have a day of Thursday, bud! You know I love you but just chill Thursday please," Pietersen wrote in the comments section reacting to Kohli's post.

Kohli has been in terrific touch so far in the tournament and is currently the leading run-getter with 245 runs from just five matches. He has already scored three half-centuries in the ongoing World Cup and will be looking to extend his tally when India take on England on Thursday.

There were questions raised over his spot in India's T20I squad in the build-up to the World Cup in Australia amid his prolonged lean patch. However, Kohli bounced back to form in the Asia Cup earlier this year and has continued his excellent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India qualfied for the semi-finals as the top-ranked side from Group 2 alongwith Pakistan, who managed to finish second on a dramatic final day of the Super 12 stage. While India will be against Jos Buttler's England, Pakistan will be taking on New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday (November 09).