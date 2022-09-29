'Please cut him some slack' - Aakash Chopra tells KL Rahul's critics after his 56-ball 51* vs SA

India hosted South Africa in the three-match T20I series opener at Trivandrum on Wednesday evening (September 28). Opting to bowl first, India restricted Temba Bavuma & Co. for a paltry 106-8 in 20 overs with Arshdeep Singh (3 for 32), Deepak Chahar (2 for 24) and Harshal Patel (2 for 26) starring with the ball in tough batting conditions.

In reply, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for cheap and were tottering at 17 for 2 before an unbeaten 93-run third-wicket partnership between half-centurions KL Rahul (56-ball 51*) and Suryakumar Yadav (who remained not out on 50 off 33 balls) rescued India and took them past the finish line.

After the match, many trolled Rahul for his slow strike rate (91.07). In the recent past, including the IPL, Rahul's strike rate has been criticised but the team management has insisted that he is batting as per the role allotted to him (i.e. of an accumulator). Nonetheless, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra is baffled with the criticism and feels it is irrelevant keeping in mind the nature of the surface and India's poor start in pursuit of 107.

"People are just blasting Rahul for his knock, I can't understand why. If you are chasing only 107, and the conditions are difficult, why will the batter look to hit? It is okay to score ugly runs as well, it takes courage and guts," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

"Had he decided to start striking the ball and got out instead of settling, then that would have been irresponsible. He batted really well, in my opinion: respected the conditions and the situation and played accordingly. So please cut him some slack," Chopra added.

After the match, Rahul told the broadcasters, "We did practice here yesterday and that was a humbling experience as well, we all came in prepared mentally as it was not going to be an easy wicket and I was ready to do the dirty work, ready to be challenged and get the job done for the team."

Rahul's strike rate was around 50 for most part of his inning versus the Proteas. Given Surya was going very well at the other end and India weren't chasing a big score, Rahul did the right thing by playing as per the situation and held one end with sensible cricket.