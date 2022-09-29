Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma goes past MS Dhoni to achieve most T20I wins by Indian captain in a calendar year

Rohit Sharma-led India faced South Africa in the three-match T20I series at Trivandrum on Wednesday evening (September 28). After beating Australia in the three T20Is, 2-1, India were favourites to get past Temba Bavuma & Co. in the series opener.

Everything clicked for India from the word go. Opting to bowl first, Rohit & Co. restricted a strong South African line-up for a paltry 106/8 in 20 overs. In reply, India lost two quick wickets and were reduced to 17-2 before unbeaten half-centuries from KL Rahul (56-ball 51*) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out off 33 balls) propelled India to an eight-wicket win with 20 balls to spare.

After earning another win in 2022, where India have had a dream run in the shortest format barring their blip in the Asia Cup, Rohit broke former captain MS Dhoni's elite record of most victories in the format by an Indian skipper in a calendar year. Dhoni had achieved 16 wins as the T20I captain in 2016. With the easy victory over SA, Rohit has now won 16 games as India's T20I skipper in 2022.

Hitman will look to add more to his tally by the end of 2022, by winning the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

At the post-match presentation of the first T20I versus SA, Rohit said, "The wicket was tricky. You learn a lot playing such a game. You understand what the team needs to do in tough conditions. It was nice to play a game like that. We knew the bowlers will get something seeing grass on the pitch, but we didn't expected help for the full 20 overs. It was still damp. Both teams were in the contest and the team that played better won the game. We started well, got 5 wickets in quick time and that was the turning point. Perfect showcase of how to bowl when there is help for the pacers (talking about Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep). We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Got to respect the conditions. Lost two wickets and that partnership between KL and Surya got us home."