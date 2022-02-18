'Players know captain will never...': Ex-India player reacts to Rohit Sharma's stance on Virat Kohli's form

Ahead of the three-match T20I series versus West Indies, India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma shunned reporters for adding too much hype regarding Virat Kohli's indifferent form. For the unversed, the 33-year-old ended with only 26 runs in the three ODIs versus Kieron Pollard-led Windies. Thus, talks have intensified on Kohli's form as the 33-year-old remains without a century since late 2019.

“It starts from you guys (media). If you guys keep quiet for a while, he'll be alright. If you don't do much talking from your side, everything will be taken care of," Rohit had said in the pre-match presser ahead of the first T20I against the Men in Maroon in Kolkata.

Reacting to Rohit's backing of his predecessor Kohli, former India player Nikhil Chopra feels Hitman's statement sends a strong message to the Indian dressing room. “I had said earlier as well that Rohit is the right candidate for captaincy because he has earned the respect of the dressing room. Everyone knows that the captain will back them even if they are not able to perform a specific role given to them. Players know the captain will never humiliate them publicly and keep backing them completely," Chopra said on the Khelneeti podcast.

Reflecting on Kohli's run of form, Chopra pointed out that the empty stands are also playing a role in the former captain's century drought. “I am not saying that it is happening with Kohli. But when a player receives appreciation for hitting fours and sixes, he feeds off that energy. In empty stadiums, your concentration might be affected as there is no reaction to big hits. We know a lot of players who take strength from crowd’s energy. Maybe, it might be affecting him a little bit," the ex-cricketer further pointed out.

Kohli smashed a fifty (52) in the second and penultimate T20I versus the Windies, on Friday evening (February 18), at the eden Gardens, however, once again failed to convert it into a big score.

Rohit-led India lead the three T20Is 1-0 after winning the series opener, at the same venue, by six wickets.