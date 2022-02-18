'Want to see your century in Pakistan': Fan's message for Virat Kohli goes viral during PSL 2022

Virat Kohli hasn't scored an international ton since late 2019. The 33-year-old's last triple-figure knock came during India's maiden day-night Test versus Bangladesh and since then, he hasn't managed to score a hundred across formats.

While Kohli has fifty-plus scores in white-ball formats, he hasn't done anything extra ordinary in the ongoing limited-overs home series versus Kieron Pollard-led West Indies. On the other hand, he averaged 28.21 in Tests in 2021. Thus, the Indian cricket fans are desperate to see King Kohli return to his usual best and score a ton. However, it looks like not only the Indian fans, Kohli's followers in Pakistan also want to see a hundred from his willow.

During Multan Sultans' encounter versus Quetta Gladiators in ongoing PSL 2022 edition, a Pakistani fan expressed his desire to see Kohli hit a century in Pakistan. The fan's message has gone viral on social media platforms:

A Virat Kohli fan in PSL with the banner of, "I want to see your century in Pakistan, Virat". pic.twitter.com/XzHlBPq43A — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2022 ×

At present, Kohli is involved in the three-match T20I series between India and West Indies at home. In the series opener, the former Indian captain managed a 13-ball 17 during India's six-wicket win. He will be desperate to score big in the second and penultimate T20I and enable an unassailable 2-0 lead for the home side on Friday evening (February 18), at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.