PSL 2022: Wasim Akram reacts as video of his animated chat with Babar Azam goes viral

T20s remain the flavour of the cricketing season as a lot of action in the shortest format is taking place across the globe. Among franchise cricket, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 edition is gaining a lot of eyeballs.

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are enduring one of their worst-ever seasons in the ongoing edition. At present, they have lost their first eight matches and are lying at the bottom in the points table. During Babar & Co.'s previous clash, versus the Multan Sultans, an animated discussion between Captain Babar and head coach Wasim Akram made the headlines during the last over of the match with the Sultans needing 7 off the five balls. The video of the same also went viral in no time.

After the video has made a lot of noise on social media platform Twitter, the former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram reacted to the hullabaloo. Here's what he wrote:

"Hello ! Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off’.nothing else . Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner," Akram said in his tweet.

Talking on his Youtube channel, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt reacted to Akram-Babar controversy and said, "I am very surprised. When Mickey Arthur used to get angry or throw files here and there, people used to say, 'look, he's so concerned for the team'. Wasim bhai has lost 8 games. And for the first time, he got up and then too, he pointed out towards the bowler."

“It is most likely that he gave some instructions to the bowler and they didn't bowl accordingly. So he got up in anger and talked about it. Obviously, he can only say this to the captain, he can't shout towards the bowler from the dugout. So I don't know what people expect," he added.

The Karachi Kings will now lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in a bid to open their account after losing their first eight games. They face the Lahore franchise on Friday evening (February 18) at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore.