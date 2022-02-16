'Give him to World Bank': Pakistan journo trolled for claiming Afridi would have earned Rs 200cr in IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction saw the ten teams splash the cash on the best of players from across the globe. The ten teams spent around Rs 552 crore (INR 5.52 billion) in acquiring the services of 204 players at the two-day long mega auction. Some of the top players from India and overseas managed to earn huge deals with their respective franchises.

Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan turned out to be the costliest pick at the IPL 2022 mega auction as he was roped in by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore (INR 152.5 million). The likes of Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 crore) and Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 crore) were the top picks at the auction.

After witnessing the players bag stunning deals at the IPL auction, a Pakistani journalist ended up making a tall claim on Twitter. The journalist claimed that Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would have earned a deal of Rs 200 crore (INR 2 billion) had he been part of the IPL mega auction this year.

While top players from across the globe are part of the IPL mega auction, the Pakistani players are not included due to the suspended cricketing ties between the two nations. India have not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since 2013 and Pakistani cricketers have not been part of the IPL since the first edition of the tournament in 2008.

"If, Shaheen Shah Afridi was in #IPLAuction. He would’ve gone for 200 crores," read the tweet from the Pakistani journalist. The journo was not spared by cricket fans online as he was brutally roasted for his tall claim. While Afridi is one of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, backing him to earn a Rs 200 crore (INR 2 billion) deal is a perfect example of letting your emotions get better of you.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the absurd claim by the Pakistani journalist:

then better give shaheen shah afridi to world bank and clear your country's loans https://t.co/w5KIWapoND — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 14, 2022 ×

If Shaheen sold for 10 cr then definitely he will arrange another PSL in a same year with his own budget. — Yasin Khan Ghani (@YK_Ghani) February 13, 2022 ×

Then Imran Khan would have paid next EMI to XI for the loan. — Crish Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@BhatiaCrish) February 13, 2022 ×

Idiocy has no end. Each franchise can spend only ₹90C & must’ve 18 players. So even if you buy 17 players at ₹20L, you wouldn’t be able to spend more than ₹87C for a single player. This dude perhaps thinks 2-3 franchises can match fix & spend ₹200C collectively to buy Afridi! https://t.co/4X1687deiU — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) February 15, 2022 ×

Indian wicket-keeper batter Kishan, who returned to Mumbai Indians for a sum of Rs 15.25 crore became the second-most expensive Indian pick in the history of IPL auction. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was sold to Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 16 crore (INR 160 million) in the 2015 IPL player auction is the most expensive Indian player in history of IPL auction.