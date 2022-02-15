Quinton de Kock to David Warner: Top 5 steals of IPL 2022 mega auction

From Australian superstar batter David Warner to South Africa's Quinton de Kock, some of the teams managed to bag the biggest steal deals at the recently-concluded IPL 2022 mega auction. Here is a look at the top five steals of the auction.
Quinton de Kock - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 6.75 crore (INR 67.5 million)
One of the biggest steals of the IPL 2022 mega auction was when Lucknow Super Giants managed to snap South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock for a sum of Rs 6.75 crore (INR 67.5 million). Considering the amount of cash splashed at some of the unproven players at the auction, Lucknow have got their first-choice opener and wicket-keeper in De Kock, who will relieve captain Rahul of the pressure of keeping the wickets and will provide the team good starts at the top.
David Warner - Delhi Capitals - Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million)
Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was roped in by Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million) at the IPL 2022 mega auction. An IPL legend and one of the best overseas batters in the league, Warner has been a consistent run-getter over the years. He has 5449 runs to his name in 150 IPL matches - the most by any overseas batter in the history of the league. Apart from his consistency with the bat, Warner also brings great leadership qualities to the DC squad.
One of the best Indian spinners in the IPL at present, it was a shock for many to see Yuzvendra Chahal go for a sum of Rs 6.50 crore (INR 65 million) only at the mega auction. A prolific wicket-taker for his former side RCB, Chahal is also a regular for the Indian team in white-ball cricket. He has 139 wickets to his name in 114 IPL matches and is a steal at the price for Rajasthan Royals.
While Jason Roy was also a strong contender to be included in the list, Jonny Bairstow managed to pip him considering his impressive numbers in the IPL. Unlike Roy, who was bought by Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 2 crore but is yet to prove himself in the IPL, Bairstow has been notching up great numbers since past three years and is one of the best overseas batters in the league at present. He has 1038 runs to his name in 28 IPL matches at an impressive average of 41.51 and a strike rate of over 142.
Delhi Capitals failed to get Kagiso Rabada back at the IPL 2022 mega auction but have managed to replace the South African pacer with his countrymate Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi is a proper steal for Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 50 lakh (INR 5 million) only. Ngidi was instrumental in CSK's IPL title triumph in 2018 can form a lethal pairing with his South African teammate Anrich Nortje at DC. Ngidi has 25 wickets in 14 IPL matches so far.