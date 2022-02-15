Quinton de Kock to David Warner: Top 5 steals of IPL 2022 mega auction

Jonny Bairstow - Punjab Kings - Rs 6.75 cr (INR 67.5 million) | Photo - IPL |

While Jason Roy was also a strong contender to be included in the list, Jonny Bairstow managed to pip him considering his impressive numbers in the IPL. Unlike Roy, who was bought by Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 2 crore but is yet to prove himself in the IPL, Bairstow has been notching up great numbers since past three years and is one of the best overseas batters in the league at present. He has 1038 runs to his name in 28 IPL matches at an impressive average of 41.51 and a strike rate of over 142.

