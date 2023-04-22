PL: Arsenal draw 3-3 with bottom-placed Southampton as title hope takes a hit

Arsenal struck two late goals to escape with a point in a pulsating 3-3 home draw with bottom club Southampton but their Premier League title hopes suffered another setback on a Friday night of frazzled nerves in north London.

For much of a stomach-churning encounter it appeared Arsenal were self-destructing in their quest to hold off Manchester City and win the league for the first time since 2004. They gifted a goal to Carlos Alcaraz after 28 seconds and were 2-0 down inside 15 minutes as former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott fired home to stun the home crowd.

Gabriel Martinelli struck back for the Gunners after 20 minutes but Ruben Selles's Southampton refused to wilt and regained their two-goal lead in the 66th minute as substitute Duje Caleta-Car headed in at the back post. The visitors, seeking a first win in seven league games in their desperate battle to extend their 10-year stay in the top flight, appeared to be heading for a priceless victory.

Many Arsenal fans were heading for the exits when captain Martin Odegaard curled a shot past Gavin Bazunu in the 88th minute to throw the hosts a lifeline. And when Bukayo Saka equalised in the 90th minute the stadium was rocking on its foundations.

With the home fans willing Arsenal to find a winner, just as they did a month ago when coming back from two goals down against Bournemouth, they laid siege to the Southampton goal.

In eight nailbiting minutes of stoppage time Leandro Trossard hit the woodwork, fellow substitute Reiss Nelson's shot was deflected agonisingly wide of the post and Gabriel Jesus was denied a spot kick after tumbling in a congested penalty area.

There was to be no final twist to the plot, however, and both sets of players looked spent at the final whistle, collapsing to the turf after a draw that did little to help either side in their very different objectives.

Arsenal increased their lead over reigning champions Manchester City to five points ahead of Wednesday's blockbuster clash of the top two at The Etihad, although City now have two games in hand and are clear favourites for the title.

Southampton belied their precarious position with some courageous football, but remain bottom with 24 points, three below the safety zone having played a game more than those above them.

Despite the setback, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remained defiant. "It hasn't changed," he said.