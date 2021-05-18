'People expect a lot from me': Federer falls to Spain's Andujar at Geneva Open

Former world No-1 Roger Federer lost to clay court specialist Pablo Andujar on Tuesday in his first comeback match in two months at the Geneva Open.

Federer, 39, lost to Spain's Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. It was the Swiss legends first defeat on home soil in seven and a half years.

"I know my limitations at the moment," Federer said, adding, "People expect a lot from me and I have high expectations for myself. So when I walk out of a match and feel I could have played so much better, it feels strange and it's disappointing."

Federer's defeat is being seen as a big blow in his preparation ahead of the French Open which starts on May 30.

The Swiss great had few answers against the world number 75 as he struggled with his serve. Andujar, 35, who has won four clay court titles kept up the pressure on Federer never allowing him to settle down.

Federer was last seen at the Doha Open in March where he won his first match before losing the second while making a comeback after a long injury layoff.

Andujar took full advantage of a rusty Federer as the world no-8 failed to keep pace.

The Spaniard matched Federer although he lost the second set but broke back to level the third set at 4-4 and then held on to go 5-4 ahead sealing the match as Federer sent a forehand wide.