People are eating on alternate days to feed their kids: Pat Cummins on massive protests in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans found some joy amid agony as the Dimuth Karunaratne-led team defeated Australia in the 2nd Test in Galle on Monday to draw the two-match Test series 1-1. Amid massive anti-government protests in the country and an acute shortage of resources due to the economic crisis, the Sri Lankan cricket team produced an excellent performance with the bat and ball to beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second Test.

Despite the brilliant performance from the hosts, the second Test was overshadowed by protests across the nation. Protestors had flooded Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo as he was spotted feeling the country. The anti-government protests were staged amidst Sri Lanka dealing with one of its worst-ever economic crises.

Following the conclusion of the second Test in Galle, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins spoke about the protests in Sri Lanka and sympathised with the people of the country, who are facing a tough time. Cummins revealed he and some other players spoke to some of the staff at their hotel and drivers who told them how they have been surviving by eating on alternate days to ensure they can feed their kids.

“The protest yesterday, you couldn’t escape it. We’ve got list of messages from back home saying, ‘how is it? Hope you’re okay.’ We’ve felt totally fine,” Cummins said in a video posted by Cricket Australia.

“You could just hear kind of when it changed from a protest to a party. And chatting to some of the staff around the hotel and a couple of drivers. They are doing it really tough. They are having one day eating, one day off eating to try and feed their kids. It’s really tough,” he added.

Talking about the second Test, Australia looked well in control after the visitors rode on centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to post 364 runs on the board in their first innings.

However, Sri Lankan batters were up for the challenge as Dinesh Chandimal struck an unbeaten double hundred while the likes of Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis and Angelo Mathews struck half-centuries apiece to take the hosts to a staggering total of 554 runs in their first innings.

Sri Lanka then bundled out the Aussies for a paltry 151 runs in their second innings to register a dominant win by an innings and 39 runs. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya ran through the Aussie batting line-up picking up six wickets in their second innings.