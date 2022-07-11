Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Sri Lanka level series with Australia

Sri Lanka ended the two-match Test series versus Australia, in Galle, on Monday (July 11). After being ahead till the third day's play, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Islanders wrapped up the second and final Test by virtue of an innings and 39-run win over the Pat Cummins-led Aussies.

Talking about the contest, Australia opted to bat first and rode on centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to post 364 all-out. In reply, the Lankans rode on Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis' fifties before Dinesh Chandimal's 206 propelled the team score to 554 all-out, taking a sizeable 190-run lead.

In Aussies' second essay, they fell flat and were dismissed for a paltry 151, with Prabath Jayasuriya accounting for 12 scalps overall (two six-fers each). Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after the SL versus AUS Test:

ALSO READ | 'When Rohit does not score runs, no one talks about it' - Sunil Gavaskar comes in defence of Virat Kohli

At the post-match presenation, Karunaratne said, "In first match we couldn't do much. We were focussing on getting a big one, all batters put their hands up and got a big total in the first innings. Knew it's going to be a good wicket for a couple of days. Chandimal got 200, others supported well. First one spun a lot, that's why we had to do something else. Here we had to play normal cricket. Could've been 2-0, but boys bounced back hard. Debutants did amazing job. Prabath - knew from the beginning he will be key. It's a confidence boost for the Pakistan series. Just want to play the basics and our heart out."

Cummins, on the other hand, pointed out, "Probably got ourselves into a position where 400-plus in the first innings was achievable. Had chances in the last couple of days, didn't grab them. These are the tours when you learn heaps. Think we can go home pretty pleased. Huge thank you for the love and the kind of hosts you've been to our team. We've had a great five weeks here. Can't wait to get back."