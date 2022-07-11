'When Rohit does not score runs, no one talks about it' - Sunil Gavaskar comes in defence of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's form remains a cause of concern and a huge talking point in the Indian cricket fraternity. With the 2022 T20 World Cup right around the corner, many former cricketers and experts have shared their views regarding King Kohli, who has struggled to be at his usual best since the start of IPL 2022 edition and his century-drought continues since late 2019.

After the conclusion of the India-England T20Is, which India won 2-1, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar joined the bandwagon and commented on Kohli's form. While some have even questioned his place in the T20I line-up, Gavaskar came in Kohli's defence.

"I don't understand when Rohit Sharma does not score runs, no one talks about it. When other batters don't score runs, no one talks about it. Form is temporary and class is permanent. You are only asking about one player. The kind of template Team India has started, players will be unsuccessful," he told on Sports Tak. Further, he added, "We have a good selection committee. There are still two months for the team to be announced and even the Asia Cup is left. You can see the form there and choose your team. Give it some time."

In the England T20Is, Kohli was given rest for the series opener -- which commenced after a one-day break post the Edgbaston Test -- and he returned to the playing XI for the remaining two matches. However, the 33-year-old managed only scores of 1 and 11. It will be interesting to see if Kohli is part of India's five T20Is versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island, which will kick off during the end of July.