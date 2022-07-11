'Some of them are sitting out': Sehwag feels India need to play 'best available players' ahead of T20 WC

Team India lost the third and final T20I versus England by 17 runs in Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday (July 10). Despite missing out on completing a whitewash over the 2010 world champions, India are on course in their preparations with regard to the 2022 T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year.

While India have surprised one and all with their pragmatic and aggressive approach while playing the shortest format, the former Indian opener still feels there are a few concerns and highlighted them on Twitter post the final T20I. The legendary cricketer feels India still have players who are better suited for the format and the team management needs to find a way to make them a part of the playing XI.

"India has so many batsman who can get going from the start , some of them are unfortunately sitting out. Need to find a way to play the best available players in current form in T-20 cricket," wrote Sehwag.

India has so many batsman who can get going from the start , some of them are unfortunately sitting out. Need to find a way to play the best available players in current form in T-20 cricket. #IndvEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2022

India's bowling unit has variety but when it comes to the batting department, they still have some flaws with few of the batters not living upto expectations. Rohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are doing well, however, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, etc. need to step up and perform.

Though Sehwag didn't clearly mention the players who need to be part of the playing XI, Hooda and Ishan Kishan's absence from the batting order might have prompted him to share his opinion.

BCCI's selection committee is set to announce India's squad for the five T20Is versus West Indies, on Monday (July 11). The forthcoming squad announcement can clear idea of the Men in Blue's plans for the World Cup.