'What I found slightly baffling is....' - Aakash Chopra questions India's selection for 3rd T20I vs England

Aakash Chopra questions India's team selection for 3rd T20I vs England Photograph:( AFP )
Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra slammed Team India's selection for the third and final T20I versus England, questioning Deepak Hooda's absence.
Rohit Sharma-led India missed a golden opportunity to inflict a series whitewash over England in the three T20Is. After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead versus Jos Buttler & Co., Rohit-led India aimed for a 3-0 scoreline but lost the final encounter by 17 runs despite Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent 117.
In pursuit of a mammoth 216-run chase, India fell short and were restricted for 198-8. After the clash, former Indian opener-turned-expert Aakash Chopra lashed out at Indian team management's selection for the final encounter, where Shreyas Iyer was given a chance and in-form batter Deepak Hooda continued to warm the bench. For the unversed, Hooda has scored a hundred during the Ireland T20Is and scored a quickire 17-ball 33 in the England series opener before other players were preferred over him.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "I was saying - don't make any change, go with the same team. What difference does it make? But that did not happen. What I found slightly baffling is that I understand that Shreyas Iyer is probably ahead of Deepak Hooda in the pecking order, although I am not ready to agree that he is ahead in the pecking order."
"Why he is ahead, I have got no idea. I feel Deepak Hooda should be slightly ahead in this list. If you were resting Hardik Pandya, then why not Deepak Hooda? There was a chance to play him which you have missed."
While Iyer was involved in a 119-run fourth-wicket stand with centurion SKY, he didn't have the best of outing as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain returned with a 23-ball 28 in a tall run-chase. It will be interesting to see if Iyer continues to good a run in the T20I line-up or the team management accomodates Hooda in place of one of the middle-order batters.