'Babar Azam looks like a million dollars': Waqar Younis on Pakistan skipper's comparisons with other greats

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world at present. He has been a consistent performer for the Men in Green across formats and has been shattering records at will. He has often earned comparisons with the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and others due to his batting exploits in international cricket but the Pakistan skipper has always maintained there is still significant room for improvement.

Babar, who took over as Pakistan's full-time captain across all three formats in 2019, was seen primarily as a white-ball star at the start of his career. However, he has gone on to showcase his consistency in Tests as well and has established his credentials in the whites for Pakistan.

Legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis recently heaped praise on Babar when asked about his comparisons with the best players of his generation. The former Pakistan captain called Babar a million-dollar player but insisted his career should be judged only when he is done with his international career.

"Babar Azam in modern-day cricket looks a million dollars and he is definitely as good as all the big names. Babar is still very young and has plenty of cricket ahead of him and once he has retired you can perhaps sit down and start comparing him with others," Waqar said on ICC digital.

"But all those greats have their own strengths and their own class and all of them played in different eras and we should not forget that," he added.

Babar has so far played 40 Tests, 89 ODIs and 74 T20Is in his international career amassing 2851, 4442 and 2686 runs in the three formats respectively. He is currently the number one ranked batter in both ODIs and T20Is and will be hoping to continue his fine form with the willow in the upcoming series for Pakistan.