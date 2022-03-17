Paul Pogba reveals his house was burgled amid children's presence during Man Utd's CL tie vs Atletico

On Wednesday (March 16), Manchester United's star midfielder Paul Pogba made a sparkling revelation as he pointed out that his home was burgled when his children were present in the house amid the Red Devils' Champions League face-off with Atletico Madrid.

Man Utd succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Atletico and bowed out of the Champions League race, due to a 1-2 aggregate against the Spanish club. Following the match, the French player revealed that his 'worst fears were realised' when he learned that his house was burgled with the presence of his two kids.

ALSO READ | From Cristiano Ronaldo to Paul Pogba: Superstars who can leave Manchester United this year

Pogba wrote to his official Twitter handle and shared a lengthy note, which read, "Last night our family's worst nightmare was realized when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom. The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes, but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security.

"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father, there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night. It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com," he added.

ALSO READ | Chicago Cubs owners team up with Citadel founder Ken Griffin to bid for Chelsea Football Club

Pogba is married to Bolivian model María Zulay Salaues and the couple share two kids together. Pogba and Zulay entered parenthood with the birth of their first son, Labile Shakur, on January 3rd, 2019 whereas they welcomed their second son in 2020.

The Man United club is reportedly working closely to strengthen their players' home security. It is to be noted that defender Victor Lindelof's home was also targeted earlier in the ongoing season.