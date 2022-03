Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly has dropped down further in the pecking order after the arrival of Raphael Varane last summer as he has hardly gotten opportunities this season. His injuries have hampered his progress in the past but Bailly, who has been at United for six years now has not managed to fulfill his potential. The central defender's contract ends in 2024 and he might get sold by the club this summer.

(Photograph:AFP)