Partied all night and scored 250 next day: Ishant shares unheard tale of Kohli, lauds his transformation

Virat Kohli is a modern-day legend. Debuting in international cricket in 2008, he was part of MS Dhoni-led India's victorious run in the 2011 ODI World Cup but achieved sizeable success after the mega event. From being a chubby-faced lad, he transformed himself after an ordinary run in IPL 2008 to become one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket.

As a result, Kohli became a run machine across formats for Team India and took charge of the national side after MS Dhoni. To date, the 34-year-old remains fit as ever as he prepares hard for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home, later this year. Recently, Ishant Sharma -- veteran India pacer and Kohli's childhood friend -- narrated an unheard tale of Kohli and even lauded him for his inspiring transformation.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Ishant said that he has seen the 'party phase' and the 'tattoo phase' of his Delhi teammate Kohli. "We were playing a U-19 match in Kolkata. He was batting overnight, yet partied all night and the next day he scored 250. I have seen that phase of Kohli as well. The best thing about him, according to me, is how he changed his physical aspect, starting in 2012, after the World Cup. He was training, but because of his diet, his mental strength and cricket, in general, went to a different level," Ishant stated.

Further, Ishant -- who was seen in action during IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals (DC) -- revealed that he has seen Kohli eating Chhole Bhature (a famous Indian street food) only once or twice since 2012.

Ishant, a veteran of 105 Tests, further lauded Kohli and added, "Sachin [Tendulkar] paaji used to say hope is not a word, it's a feeling. But if you speak to Virat Kohli, the word 'hope' does not exist in his dictionary. His dictionary only has 'belief'. If you have belief, you can do anything. He is so intense," the senior pacer added.