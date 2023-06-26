Gavaskar opines on Rahane regaining vice-captaincy, suggests three names as India's next Test skipper

On Friday (June 23), the BCCI selection committee named India's squads for their two-match Test series and three ODIs versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island, as the tour commences next month. Talking about the 16-man Test squad, Rohit Sharma retained captaincy -- despite criticism after India's WTC final loss -- whereas Ajinkya Rahane regained the vice-captaincy post.

Rahane served as Virat Kohli's deputy in whites for a long time and even led the team with aplomb in his absence before losing the post in late 2021. Soon, he even lost his spot before making his comeback during the WTC finale versus Australia early this month, where he returned with a sublime 89 and 46. With injuries to Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, Rahane once again got the vice-captaincy back and Little Master Sunil Gavaskar reacted to the same.

Gavaskar said there is 'nothing wrong' in Rahane regaining vice-captaincy but feels there was an opportunity lost to name a youngster as Rohit's deputy for the Windies tour. Talking to Sports Today, he said, "There is nothing wrong in having him [Ajinkya Rahane] as the vice-captain, but a missed opportunity to groom a young player. At least, tell a young player that we are looking at you as a future captain. So, he starts to think as a future leader."

Also Read: Ashes 2023: James Anderson, Nathan Lyon throw ceremonial pitches during MLB London game - WATCH 'One is Shubman Gill and the other is....' Further, Gavaskar named three youngsters who can lead India in whites going forward. "One is Shubman Gill and the other is Axar Patel [as future captains] because Axar comes in leaps and bounds, he just gets better every match. Giving him the responsibility as vice-captain will make them think. So, these are the two candidates in my view. If there are others, somebody like Ishan Kishan, once he cements his place in the team. He can come in the reckoning as well," the veteran added.