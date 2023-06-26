Ashes 2023: James Anderson, Nathan Lyon throw ceremonial pitches during MLB London game - WATCH

England's James Anderson and Australia spinner Nathan Lyon recently got together to throw the ceremonial pitches for a Major League Baseball (MLB) game in London. Australia are currently in England for five-Test Ashes series.

The MLB game was part of a two-game series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals held by MLB Europe in a bid to promote the game outside the USA. The Cubs won the game 9-1.

Anderson was dressed in Cubs' jersey while the Aussie sported Cardinals' shirt. Have a look at the pitches here: Who had the better ceremonial first pitch?



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jimmy Anderson

🇦🇺 Nathan Lyon#LondonSeries | @jimmy9 @englandcricket | @NathLyon421 @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/mPgf4Nx8sa — MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) June 24, 2023 × The English fast bowler was also of the opinion that cricket could a learn a thing or two from baseball. Anderson shared his thoughts while speaking during the ceremonial pitch.

“I think you see the way cricket has developed, the way guys try to hit the ball, I think they take a lot from the guys here,” he said.

“I don’t know how much knowledge there is about cricket in America, I don’t think the baseball players are trying to block anything, but for me I’ve always watched the fielding and thought it was something we could do better.

“The speed they get to the ball, the speed they release the ball and the speed of the throw. I know it’s a different ball but I think it’s something we could learn from,” he added.

Speaking about the Ashes, Australia are currently 1-0 up after they won the first Test in Birmingham in a sensational manner. Lyon was at the crease with his skipper Pat Cummins who hit the winnings runs in dying moments of the game on day 5.

Anderson, on the other hand, didn't have a great game as he managed just one wicket on the flat Edgbaston surface. The veteran, however, was sure that England will bounce back.

“I think we’ll go more positive, more aggressive, more entertaining,”

“We want to try and make sure people go home happy as they did each day at Edgbaston.

“Just because we’re 1-0 down I don’t think we’ll try anything different. I think we showed enough last week to show we can win the next four if we keep playing like that and iron a few things out. We’ll go exactly the same,” added the Englishman. The second Ashes Test will begin from June 28 at Lord's in London.

