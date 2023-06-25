WATCH | MS Dhoni's viral video gets Candy Crush 3.6 million downloads in just 3 hours?

A video of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni went viral in which an air hostess was seen offering him chocolates inside the flight. However, what caught people's attention was Dhoni playing Candy Crush, which eventually triggered 3.6 million downloads of the gaming application in just three hours.

Viral Video of Dhoni

In the viral video, MS Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni was seen travelling in an Indigo flight on Sunday, as the cricketer was seen playing candy crush on his tablet.

An air hostess can be seen offering chocolates, sweets as well as a note to the Chennai Super Kings skipper. When the air hostess offered sweets and chocolates to the legendary cricketer, he obliged her by taking a packet of 'Omani dates'.

The air hostess was seen engaging in a friendly conversation with the skipper before returning back to work. The brief video clip left his fans praising the cricketer for his simplicity as he was seen sitting in the flight's economy class despite being an established star.



However, what was more unexpected was how fans caught the skipper playing Candy Crush on a tablet aboard an IndiGo flight in the viral video. The video went viral on social media so much that the hashtag Candy Crush started trending along with MS Dhoni on Twitter.

3.6 million downloads of Candy Crush

Since the video was posted online, it accumulated more than 8.7 lakhs and the numbers continue to increase. The video also received a flurry of comments.



“Lol playing candy crush and eating candy,” said a user. Another commented, “Dhoni is my all-time favourite Cricket player.” “Dhoni playing Candy Crush,” wrote a third user. “The man! The myth! The legend! Travelling in Economy class,” said a social media user.



As the video of MS Dhoni playing Candy Crush went viral, another tweet surfaced online which gained a fair amount of traction. The tweet read, "Just In - We Got 3.6 Million New Downloads in just 3 hours. Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni. We are Trending In India Just Because Of You. #Candycrush #MSDhoni ~ Team Candy Crush Saga."

However, this Twitter account is not Candy Crush's official account. However, the tweet fueled the buzz around Candy Crush and the cricketer, highlighting Dhoni's immense influence over his fans.