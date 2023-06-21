Former India chief selector reveals how MS Dhoni became India's permanent white-ball captain

MS Dhoni remains a huge name in world cricket. The Jharkhand-born Indian cricketer debuted in international cricket in late 2004 and soon became a household name. In 2007, he led a young Indian team -- sans seniors such as regular captain Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly -- in the 2007 T20 World Cup and went on to win the championship in South Africa. Soon after, he became India's full-time captain and ended with all three major ICC trophies under his belt.

Recently, Dilip Vengsarkar -- India's 1983 World Cup-winning member and former chief selector -- revealed how and why Dhoni was elevated as the white-ball captain. It is to be noted that Dravid stepped down as the Indian captain during MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue's T20 WC campaign in South Africa. Dhoni was named as the white-ball skipper before he led India to the T20 WC title. Vengsarkar, who served as the chief selector when Dravid resigned, revealed Dhoni's body language, and communication skills with other players worked in his favour to get the top post.

'We saw Dhoni's approach to the game...'

“Apart from being an automatic choice in the team, you look at the player’s cricketing acumen, body language, ability to lead from the front and man management skills. We saw Dhoni's approach to the game, body language, how he spoke to others; we got positive feedback," Vengsarkar told Hindustan Times.