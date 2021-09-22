Pakistan security personnel deployed for New Zealand consumed biryani worth Rs 2.8 million: Reports

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry recently claimed that PTV suffered massively in the aftermath of New Zealand's abandonment of Pakistan tour, minutes before the tour-opener.

Now, reports have started circulating that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly spent nearly Rs 3 million in food bills for the officers, who were in charge of security during the series, in just eight days.

Anandabazar Patrika reported that PCB have received a biryani bill of Rs 2.8 million for security officials hired for New Zealand team before the tour got abandoned. The reports further added that each security personnel was served biriyani twice a day.

The report also revealed that there were more than 500 policemen, including five SPs and SSPs, guarding the cricketers. Some reports have claimed that that the amount on the bill was Rs 2.7 million, however, the truth behind it remains uncertain as the officials have not addressed the issue.

ALSO READ | 'Threat came from India': Pakistan's information minister blames India after New Zealand abandoned cricket tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have received a biryani bill of ₹27 lakh for security officials hired for New Zealand team before the tour got abandoned, as per reports.



Iska bhi hisab rakhte hai 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fxCsXFNe3L — Tushar Kant Naik 🇮🇳ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) September 22, 2021 ×

Did you know?

Pakistan Cricket has paid the Biryani bill of around 3 million of security guards deployed for the New Zealand Team pic.twitter.com/Ml2NeDvu53 — BleedGreen.pk (@bleedgreenarmy) September 22, 2021 ×

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have received a biryani bill of ₹27 lakh for security officials hired for New Zealand team before the tour got abandoned, as per reports. #PakistanCricket #PakistanZindabad #Pakistan #ImranKhan #PakistanCricketBoard — ISH- Indian Sight Hub 🇮🇳 (@indiansighthub) September 22, 2021 ×

New Zealand abandoned the series citing a government "security alert" on the day when the first match of the three-match ODIs in Rawalpindi was due to start. The tour was then supposed to moved to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.

New Zealand's cricket squad arrived home on Wednesday (September 22). The cricket board had said that they were aware of a "specific and credible" threat but did not give details.

IN PICS | New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour: 8 instances when sporting events got affected on security grounds

International cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of terror attacks against the Sri Lankan side in 2009, but has slowly revived over the past two years.

New Zealand's withdrawal dealt a massive blow to Pakistan's hopes of staging regular international cricket, with England subsequently calling off their men's and women's tours.