Pakistan-origin Moeen Ali opens up on leading England in T20I series against Babar Azam & Co.

In Jos Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will lead England in the seven-match T20I series versus hosts Pakistan. The series gets underway on September 20 (Tuesday). Buttler is with the England squad in Pakistan, however, he is expected to be out of action at least till the Karachi leg of the series, i.e. the first four games, with Moeen to lead the Three Lions.

Moeen opened up on leading England in Pakistan, a country where he has his roots, while speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the first T20I. "It was meant to be," Moeen told prior to the series opener in Karachi on Tuesday.

"It feels amazing that after such a long time the timing is right for me to lead England there. I've played in Pakistan before but representing England for the first time there, that's special and amazing. I'm really excited and hopefully we can play some good cricket and entertain the crowd," the all-rounder opined.

ALSO READ | Personal attacks should not happen: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam responds to Aaqib Javed’s sarcastic remarks

While a lot teams have toured Pakistan in the recent past -- such as West Indies, Australia, etc. -- Moeen feels England's arrival will the moment when the Asian giants can feel that cricket is truly back in their country. "Other teams have toured there already but when England go there, that's when cricket in Pakistan will really feel like it's back," said Ali.

"It's really important because Pakistan have always been a really talented team but they need to play in front of their own crowds and their own kids so they can inspire the next generation coming through," he added.

Moeen also spoke about the impact of Saeed Anwar, former Pakistan opener, in his life. "The one player I always loved and still love is Saeed Anwar, I loved his batting. I call him my ustaad (teacher). He's one of the greatest coaches I have ever worked with, definitely the best spin coach," concluded Ali.

England are touring Pakistan after 17 long years. They will play seven T20Is, before the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, followed by three Tests (in December).