Personal attacks should not happen: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam responds to Aaqib Javed’s sarcastic remarks

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam gave a strong response after he was slammed by former cricketer Aaqib Javed over his timid batting approach in T20Is. Javed had criticised Babar over his slow strike rate and inability to accelerate in the shortest format.

Javed, who is the head coach of the Lahore Qalandars franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) also aimed a sarcastic jibe at the Pakistan captain, claiming he never asks his team to get Babar out in a run-chase due to his sow strike rate. Responding to his comments, Babar urged former players to avoid making personal attacks.

"When we play against Karachi Kings and we have a total of 180 or so, we have never tried too hard or wanted too badly to get Babar Azam out. Because he plays at his own pace and the required rate keeps increasing," Javed had said taking a dig at Babar.

The Pakistan captain was asked for his views on the former pacer's comments during the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I against England at home. Babar said he respects everyone's opinion but never lets the criticism get in his head and affect his performances.

"He may think so. Everyone has their opinion but as players, we do not carry it inside the dressing room," Babar told reporters on Monday.

"Former players know how difficult it is to play in the middle. They can make observations but personal attacks should not happen. There is no need for that," he added.

The Pakistan captain has been subjected to criticism after his lean patch in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022. The prolific right-hander looked out of touch as he managed to score only 68 runs in six matches throughout the tournament. However, Babar is hopeful of bouncing back in the upcoming series against England.

“I hope to return to my best in this series… and it will be good if it happens before the World Cup. I think less about failures when going through a bad patch,” said Babar.

“As a batsman your focus is to do your best to regain your form and it would be great to do that before the World Cup," he added.