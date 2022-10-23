Beating Pakistan not the goal, it's just a step for winning cup: Gautam Gambhir on marquee clash

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir feels the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 should be seen as just another game. The ex-opener, who was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team under former skipper MS Dhoni, said winning against Pakistan is not the final goal for the Indian team but just a step towards winning the World Cup.

The hype surrounding the marquee clash between the two arch-rivals is immense as they lock horns for only the third time this year. India and Pakistan met twice in the Asia Cup earlier this year where both teams managed to win a game each. India have lost twice in their last three meetings against their eternal rivals and revenge will be on the minds of Rohit Sharma & Co. on Sunday.

Ahead of the marquee clash, Gambhir said India should treat the game as a stepping stone towards realising their ultimate dream of returning home as the new T20 World Cup winners. "Beating Pakistan is not the goal, it is just a step towards winning the cup," said Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports.

Thousands of fans from around the world packed the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the mother of all clashes between the two cricketing giants on Sunday. Tickets for the high-profile game were sold out within minutes of being made available and supporters of both countries would be hoping for a full game amid rain threat.

While Gambhir urged India to treat the clash against Pakistan as just another game to ensure they can continue focusing on the ultimate prize, he said the game will not be a one-sided affair as Babar Azam & Co. have a quality pace attack which can wreck havoc on its day.

"I am not going to say it’s a one-sided game because Pakistan is a very strong bowling line-up. They probably have the best bowling line-up in this competition when it comes to seamers. They have got three quality pacers who can bowl 140-plus," said Gambhir.

Pakistan's 10-wicket win against India in the meeting between the two teams at the T20 World Cup last year was the first time the Men in Green managed to get the better of their arch-rivals in a World Cup game. India lead 4-1 when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams in the T20 World Cup.