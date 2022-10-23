'We should put this topic to rest,' says Hardik Pandya ahead of the India-Pak clash

The T20 World Cup is well and truly underway in Australia. India won the toss against Pakistan and decided to field first in an attempt to even the score after suffering a thrashing last year in Dubai.

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made it to the Australian shores and the playing XI after doubts surrounding his match fitness, in the lead up to the marquee tournament. When quizzed if his body was fit and that he will bowl in the match, Hardik said we needed to put the topic to rest

"The body is fine, I think we should put that topic about my body on rest, you will see me bowling," said Pandya in the interview.

Pandya made his T20I debut in Australia in 2016 and thus it was a full circle of life for him to come back and play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"I made my T20 debut in Australia and from there the journey has continued. It's good to be back here. It's a sporting country and you can't get a better place to play a sport and enjoy," said Pandya.

The all-rounder signed off saying it was an evenly-matched contest and that whomever played well will come out on top.

"We all are aware we are playing international cricket. It's not just about Pakistan's bowlers - any team you play will have quality bowlers. We've spoken how good they [Pak batters] are. At the end of the day, the bowlers will bowl and the batters will bat. Whoever does well will win."

India winning the toss and fielding first could be a bad omen for Pakistan as out of the last six T20Is played between the two countries, four have been won by the chasing team.

