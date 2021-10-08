Pakistan Cricket Board can collapse if Indian government wants: Chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja said on Wednesday that Pakistan Cricket Board would collapse if Indian government wanted, pointing to sizeable revenue International Cricket Council (ICC) gets from Indian markets.

Raja pointed out that PCB received 50 per cent of its funding from the ICC and the ICC raises 90 per cent of its money from Indian markets. In a way, Raja said that Indian businesses were keeping Pakistan cricket going. If Indian prime minister decided to stop funding, he said, Pakistan cricket would collapse.

"ICC funding means that the body conducts tournaments and distributes the money among member boards," he said as quoted by Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

Ramiz Raja was speaking in front of Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

During his briefing to the committe, Raja informed that New Zealand cricket board was rescheduling tour due to pressure from Pakistan.

New Zealand cricket team had come to Pakistan last month after a gap of 18 years to play three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals. However, minutes before the first ODI was to be played, New Zealand team opted out of the tour. They said that a 'security threat' was behind the decision but did not give more details.