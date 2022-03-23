Pak vs Aus, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins achieves new feat as his 5/56 puts visitors on top in Lahore

Pakistan and Australia are involved in the third and final Test at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. On Day Three of the series decider, on Wednesday (March 23), the Pat Cummins-led visitors managed to end the day's proceedings on a high courtesy an overall lead of 134 runs.

Talking about Day Three, it started with Babar Azam-led Pakistan well-placed at 90-1 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 391. Azhar Ali's 78 and opener Abdullah Shafique's 81 enabled Pakistan to a strong position as they crossed the 150-run mark with the loss of a solitary wicket. From 214-2, they did lose the momentum to be 264-5, however, would've never imagined to be dismissed for 268. In fact, they lose their last five wickets for an equal number of runs as Australia are now in the driver's seat. Cummins' 5 for 56 and Mitchell Starc's 4 for 36 propelled the Aussies on the top as they will now be desperate to create history and win the series 1-0.

Captain Cummins led from the front with the red cherry and also recorded an elite feat. His spell is now the best-ever figures by a visiting captain in Pakistan.

In this process, he went past India great Vinoo Mankad's record from 1955 (5/64). The top five also includes the likes of Courtney Walsh (twice) and Aussie great Richie Benaud.

After putting Australia ahead, Cummins said post the evening session, "It's all a bit of a blur the last couple of hours. We'll sit back and bat tomorrow. A lot like last game, we've given ourselves a good opportunity here, really in front of the game, so hopefully bat well and then try to take those last 10 wickets."

For the unversed, Australia had set up a mammoth 506-run target versus the hosts in the second and penultimate Test in Karachi. However, the Babar-led side managed a fighting draw and, hence, Australia will be wary of Pakistan's potential comeback in the remaining two days of the Test series.