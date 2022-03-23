Pak vs Aus, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins achieves new feat as his 5/56 puts visitors on top in Lahore

Pak vs Aus, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins achieves new feat with 5/56 in Lahore Photograph:( AFP )
Pakistan and Australia are involved in the third and final Test at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. On Day Three of the series decider, on Wednesday (March 23), the Pat Cummins-led visitors managed to end the day's proceedings on a high courtesy an overall lead of 134 runs.
Talking about Day Three, it started with Babar Azam-led Pakistan well-placed at 90-1 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 391. Azhar Ali's 78 and opener Abdullah Shafique's 81 enabled Pakistan to a strong position as they crossed the 150-run mark with the loss of a solitary wicket. From 214-2, they did lose the momentum to be 264-5, however, would've never imagined to be dismissed for 268. In fact, they lose their last five wickets for an equal number of runs as Australia are now in the driver's seat. Cummins' 5 for 56 and Mitchell Starc's 4 for 36 propelled the Aussies on the top as they will now be desperate to create history and win the series 1-0.
Captain Cummins led from the front with the red cherry and also recorded an elite feat. His spell is now the best-ever figures by a visiting captain in Pakistan.
In this process, he went past India great Vinoo Mankad's record from 1955 (5/64). The top five also includes the likes of Courtney Walsh (twice) and Aussie great Richie Benaud.
After putting Australia ahead, Cummins said post the evening session, "It's all a bit of a blur the last couple of hours. We'll sit back and bat tomorrow. A lot like last game, we've given ourselves a good opportunity here, really in front of the game, so hopefully bat well and then try to take those last 10 wickets."
For the unversed, Australia had set up a mammoth 506-run target versus the hosts in the second and penultimate Test in Karachi. However, the Babar-led side managed a fighting draw and, hence, Australia will be wary of Pakistan's potential comeback in the remaining two days of the Test series.