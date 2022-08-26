‘One of the greats’- Former Pakistan cricketer hails Ravichandran Ashwin as 'world-class'

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq recently commented on Ravichandran Ashwin's prowess in the white-ball format of cricket. Praising his versatility, Mushtaq admitted Ashwin should have returned to active contention in the Indian cricket team long ago.

India enjoyed a great variety of talent when it came to picking their playing squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament. While a number of players have newly been selected to represent the country, there are some others who have returned to the fold after a significant amount of time.

One among those making their returns to active contention is Ravichandran Ashwin, whose inclusion has come as a breath of fresh air for many. Ashwin has gone in and out of the squad after consistently recording rather impressive performances.

He most recently featured among the Men in Blue during their 2021 T20 World Cup run, which was not something that was worth writing home about. Discussing his stint in international cricket, which has admittedly been something of a roller-coaster ride, the former Pakistani off-spinner slammed Indian selectors for ignoring Ashwin's talent and wasting his time by excluding him from the white-ball setup.

"There are two types of bowlers - one who sets traps to dismiss batters and one who are economical. Ashwin is the only player in the world who can do both these things. He has both the gears. I feel India selectors were unfair by dropping him from the white-ball team. He is a world class bowler and one of the greats," Mushtaq exclaimed.

In the same interaction with a media house, Mushtaq went on to credit Rahul Sharma and Rahul Dravid for his return to the fold. "Now that he has been selected, I think Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid must have an influence, even the selectors as well, I feel this is a very good move by the Indian team," admitted Mushtaq.