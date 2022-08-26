Watch: Virat Kohli wins hearts, meets specially-abled Pakistani fangirl before India's Asia Cup opener

Virat Kohli has a massive fanbase worldwide. The 33-year-old Indian superstar is gearing up for his international comeback in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, which gets underway on August 27. Ahead of India's tournament-opener versus Pakistan, on August 28 (Sunday) in Dubai, Kohli won hearts once again with his gesture for a specially-abled Pakistani fan girl who was desperate to meet him in Dubai.

Even though the tournament is yet to start, many fans have reported to the Dubai stadium to catch a glimpse of star players and hope to meet them. Similarly, the Pakistani fangirl also attended the Indian cricket team's practice session in Dubai where she wanted to meet Virat. After waiting for hours, the fan finally met him once the former Indian skipper noticed her and asked the security to let her meet him. The overjoyed fan revealed the details of the meeting as well.

"I am not a fan of anyone but Virat Kohli, for whom I have come from Pakistan hoping to get a picture clicked with him. I waited for an entire month for this so the moment he finished his practice and was about to go back to his hotel, I tried a lot. He is an amazing person besides being a fabulous cricketer. He listened to me and agreed to my request of getting the selfie clicked," she told PakTV.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Kohli had also tweeted about MS Dhoni while recalling his time serving as the legendary captain's deputy. He took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18." The post went viral in no time.

Being out of form for quite sometime, Kohli will hope to deliver the goods for Rohit Sharma's Team India in the Asian championship in the UAE. The Men in Blue enter as the defending champions, having won the title twice in a row since 2016.