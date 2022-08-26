'Our partnerships would...' - Virat Kohli's heartfelt post for MS Dhoni goes viral ahead of Asia Cup

Virat Kohli is gearing up for his international comeback ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 edition, which gets underway on August 27. Ahead of Rohit Sharma-led India's tournament-opener versus Pakistan, in Dubai, on Sunday (August 28), Kohli shared a heartfelt post for MS Dhoni which has now gone viral. The strong bond between Dhoni and Kohli is known to the cricketing fraternity and the 33-year-old won hearts with his post recalling his time playing under the former Indian captain.

In early 2012, Kohli was appointed the then Indian captain Dhoni's deputy ahead of the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. The right-hander came to his own following the 2011 ODI World Cup and his consistency got rewarded as he was named the vice-captain amid the presence of senior players such as Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, etc. Kohli held the post till the end of Dhoni's white-ball captaincy tenure whereas he succeeded him in Tests in 2015. Thus, the superstar cricketer shared a heartfelt post for Dhoni, recalling the time when he served as the Jharkhand-born cricketer's deputy and further stated that he will always cherish the several match-winning partnerships he shared with the former keeper-batter.

On late Thursday evening, Kohli tweeted, "Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18."

Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PafGRkMH0Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | 'He is not out of form, the issue is...' - Rashid Khan shares his take on Virat Kohli's form ahead of Asia Cup

At present, Kohli is sweating hard to gear up for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition. Being out of form and struggling to end his international-century drought since late 2019, the former Indian skipper will look to make the most of the opportunities in the upcoming Asian championship. Under Rohit, India are placed in Pool A with Pakistan and Hong Kong. The group stage will be followed by the Super 4 round before the summit clash takes place on September 11.

Will defending champions India win the Asia Cup title for the third time in a row? Only time will tell...