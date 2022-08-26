Younis explains why Rohit Sharma has an edge over Babar Azam prior to Indo-Pak showdown at Asia Cup

India and Pakistan will resume their cricketing rivalry when they lock horns in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE. The tournament kicks off on August 27 with the two Asian giants meeting each other on August 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Rohit Sharma-led India will look to settle scores versus the Men in Green who had defeated them by ten wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan had won their first-ever World Cup clash versus the then Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue, hence, they will be in good stead before taking on their arch-rivals. However, Rohit's India have revamped in style and won as many as 19 games out of 24 encounters following the shambolic performance versus Pakistan. Thus, it is set to be an exciting battle when India and Pakistan resume their rivalry on the 22-yard cricket strip. Ahead of the much-awaited battle, former Pakistan batting great Younis Khan explained why Rohit has an edge over Pakistan skipper Babar when it comes to leadership skills.

"We all know how crucial Rohit and Babar are when it comes to scoring big runs for their teams and the importance they carry in terms of putting up performances of significance. But, captaincy-wise, Rohit has an edge over Babar because he has had a longer period as a senior Team India member and played under good captains as well. So that experience bodes well for Rohit," Younis told Telegraph India.

Given Rohit's experience, he certainly has an edge over Babar. But, the 27-year-old Pakistani has done well as a leader so far. Under him, Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 WC and are ranked third in ICC T20I Rankings.

It was under Rohit when India won the 2018 Asia Cup, in the UAE. Back then, the tournament was played in the 50-over format. However, this time around, it will be held in the shortest format as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit & Co. will be desperate to settle scores with Pakistan and and also clinch the Asia Cup -- for the third time in a row -- before heading into the T20 WC in Australia, from October-November.