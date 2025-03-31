Former wrestler-turned-MLA Vinesh Phogat finds herself at the center of controversy once again, as Olympic medallist and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt, along with Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Phogat, criticised her over government benefits and her handling of her wrestling career.

Yogeshwar Dutt recently took a sharp dig at Vinesh, accusing her for accepting financial benefits from the Haryana government after previously opposing its policies. Reacting to the state’s decision to honour her with perks equivalent to an Olympic silver medallist, Dutt posted on X: "Time is very powerful. Those who once spoke of throwing prize money at the government’s face are now begging for it in the Vidhan Sabha."

"It is her fault that she could not win a medal (in Paris Olympics), and if she is saying that it was a conspiracy, then she should reveal the conspiracy. If she had apologized to the people for not winning a medal, her respect would have increased. Even after that, the state government announced that she will be honored like a silver medal winner. It is the responsibility of the player to respect the honor being given and not disrespect it," Dutt was quoted saying to ANI in an interview.

The chorus grows

Joining the criticism, renowned wrestling coach and Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat also slammed Vinesh, echoing Dutt’s sentiments. He accused her of disrespecting her mentor, despite being given multiple opportunities and negligence leading to her failure in the Paris Olympics, where she was disqualified due to being overweight at weigh-in. He also accused her of prioritising political rhetoric over her sport, rather than focusing on improving her performance.

Vinesh Phogat was a central figure in the protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Along with Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, she had threatened to throw away her medals in defiance of the government.

Despite her past opposition, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reiterated the government’s decision to honor her, saying, "Vinesh is the daughter of Haryana, and we will not let her honor be diminished."

The government has offered her a choice between a cash reward, a Group A job, or benefits under the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (Urban Development Authority). After retiring from wrestling, Vinesh transitioned to politics and is now a Congress MLA from Julana. However, criticism from her former wrestling peers suggests that her battles off the mat might be even tougher than those she fought on it.

