Abhishek Porel put on a solid display against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (March 30), showcasing his growing confidence and composure at the crease. The young wicketkeeper-batter has been steadily making his mark for Delhi Capitals, proving that he belongs at this level. With his fearless strokeplay and improved game awareness, Porel is shaping into a key player for the franchise.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Porel reflected on his journey, the learnings from the past year, and his aspirations for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season. The Bengal cricketer shared insights into his game, training regimen, and the invaluable support he's received from DC.

Over the past year, Porel has been focusing on both his game and mental resilience. He acknowledges the rapid evolution of cricket and is determined to stay ahead. Reflecting on his preparation, he said, "Over the last 12 months, I have focused more on my game and mental strength. Cricket is evolving rapidly, and I want to ensure that I keep up with its pace. The level has already gone very high. I began with the domestic season, which is crucial for us. During the off-season, I worked at the NCAA and with my state team. Overall, it was a successful domestic season, and now my mission is to perform better than last year’s IPL and help my team lift the trophy."

When it comes to improving his game, he takes a very methodical approach. He evaluates his strengths and weaknesses to make targeted improvements, particularly in his hitting ability. "To be honest, I evaluate my game and identify areas of improvement. My hitting ability has improved compared to two years ago—I have gained strength and worked closely with my trainer. However, I don't specifically train for power-hitting. I focus on understanding my strengths and refining my game accordingly, " he explained.

'I worked on improving my strike rate against spin'

Playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) has had a profound impact on his career. He expresses deep gratitude for the franchise, emphasising how their unwavering support has given him confidence and allowed him to grow as a player. "I am extremely grateful to DC for the opportunity they have given me. It has been a life-changing experience. They have backed me wholeheartedly and encouraged me to play freely. As a young player, when a franchise tells you to express yourself without fear, it has a significant mental impact. That trust has helped me grow as a cricketer," he shares.

Looking back at his previous IPL season, he acknowledges a specific area that needed improvement—his strike rate against spin. After identifying this weakness, he made it a priority to work on it. "Last year, I scored 360 runs, but my strike rate against spinners was low. After the IPL, I worked specifically on improving my strike rate against spin, particularly in the middle overs. Small improvements like these will help me become a better player in the long run."

When asked about his training routine, he highlights the importance of timing the ball well. Rather than brute power, his focus is on making clean contact with the bat, "My primary focus during practice is to time the ball well. I aim for the bat to make clean contact with the ball, hitting the middle of the bat consistently. That is crucial for me."

Beyond cricketing skills, he values the mentorship and guidance he has received from senior players. He shares a special bond with veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has been a constant source of support and advice since his Ranji Trophy debut. Talking about his bond with Saha, Porel said, "I have shared a great bond with Wriddhiman Saha for the last three to four years. After my Ranji Trophy debut, I stayed in constant touch with him. Whenever I face any challenges, I call him, and he always shares valuable insights. He is very approachable and has helped me immensely," he signed off.