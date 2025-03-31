Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined $14,000 for maintaining a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (March 30).

IPL issued a statement on Monday confirming that the Royals skipper breached the Code of Conduct and was penalised accordingly.

"Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025," the statement from IPL read.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined ₹12 lakh," the statement concluded.

Riyan is the second captain penalised this season after Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, who was fined for MI’s slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans.

Wanindu Hasaranga joins elite club

Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga joined an elite club after securing a four-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Hasaranga dismantled Chennai's chase of 183 on Guwahati’s surface. He ripped through CSK’s batting order by dismissing Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

He completed his four-over spell with figures of 4/35, becoming just the third spinner to claim a four-wicket haul against Chennai in IPL history. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh was the first to achieve this, taking 5/18 for Mumbai Indians in 2011. Brad Hogg later joined the list with 4/29 for Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in 2015.

The Sri Lankan spinner also became only the second Royals bowler to take 4+ wickets against CSK after Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir’s 6/14 in Jaipur during the inaugural season.

