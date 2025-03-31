SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have lost two of three games because they have decided to not let of their approach of going 'bang, bang' from ball one. In their first match of the season, SRH did post 286 but they have failed in the last two matches. The point which has been raised is why they are going hard at bowlers despite losing wickets and not consolidating the innings.

Advertisment

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, while talking on ESPNCricinfo, says that consistency is the key and has to be shown over time.

"If you are just winning two out of 10, then it doesn't make sense. You need to win more number of games. You need to show that consistency again and again. Last season we saw that they played brilliantly throughout the league phase but what if one game goes wrong for you in the knockouts, then you're not able you are not able to have a plan."

Also Read: IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture towards Rahul Dravid after match wins the internet-WATCH

Advertisment

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop also said that Heinrich Klaasen should bat a little deeper. The comments come after his cheap dismissal in the last match while trying to hit boundaries despite his partner Aniket Verma going good.

"I look at Klaasen's dismissal, I think even Heinrich should know his power and if he was to stay and bat a little bit deeper, he will score at a huge tempo. It's still early in the season, but they [SRH] have got to start understanding that if Aniket gets going, we can spend some time there with him as deep as we bat and just soak it up just a little bit more," Bishop said.

Last year, SRH's approach opened the flood gates of scoring in the IPL and now most teams score a total near to or above 200 by following the same template but smartly.