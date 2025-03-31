In a beautiful display of sportsmanship, former CSK captain MS Dhoni shared a heartwarming moment with Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid after Chennai Super Kings’ match in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Advertisment

Despite CSK suffering a second consecutive defeat in the tournament, Dhoni’s focus remained beyond just the game. In a viral video circulating on social media, the former CSK captain can be seen approaching Dravid after the match, engaging in a warm conversation with the legendary cricketer. According to reports, Dravid had sustained a minor injury, and Dhoni took the time to check on his well-being, a gesture that resonated deeply with fans.

Also Read: How much did Miami Open 2025 winners earn? Full breakdown inside

What made the moment even more special was Dhoni’s insistence that CSK’s young players take the opportunity to greet Dravid. Known for nurturing young talent and instilling the right values in his teammates, Dhoni encouraged the next generation of cricketers to show respect and acknowledge the greatness of the former Indian captain.

Advertisment

Watch the viral video here:

People who know me know how big a fan I am of Dravid & Dhoni. Watching them together on the field was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QCXsPwwjUR — .... (@Mrsolivegreen) March 31, 2025

Advertisment

The emotional exchange between the two icons quickly went viral, with fans and cricketing experts hailing Dhoni’s humility and respect for the game. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with many calling it a 'golden moment' in IPL history. 'Legends respecting legends – this is what cricket is all about', wrote one fan, while another commented, 'This is why Dhoni is loved across generations!'

Coming to the match, CSK opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After Jaiswal was dismissed early, Nitish Rana and Sanju Samson stitched a 82-run partnership. Later on, skipper Riyan Parag (37 in 28 balls) held one end steady, but he kept running out of partners. In the end, RR was restricted to 182/9 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra early for a duck. Following that came a 46-run partnership between Rahul Tripathi and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad put up a strong fight (63 in 44 balls) but his wicket changed the game for CSK, leaving them out at 129/5 in 15.5 overs. MS Dhoni (16 in 10 balls), Ravindra Jadeja (32* in 22 balls) and Jamie Overton (11* in 4 balls) tried their best, but CSK fell six runs short at 176/6 in their 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies)